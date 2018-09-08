A belly-baring crop top may be the last thing you expect to see on the red carpet, but celebs have found a way to wear them in chic and unexpected ways. Our favorites include Kerry Washington’s glam August Getty Atelier sequin version, which she paired with wide-leg silk pants, and Yara Shahidi’s menswear-inspired Rosie Assoulin top and printed skirt. Olivia Munn looked picture perfect for fall in a velvet Breelayne two-piece, while Rita Ora was simply chic in a scalloped-hem Miu Miu number.

Scroll through to see how more leading ladies including Selena Gomez, Alessandra Ambrosio and Meghan Trainor wear the dressed-up ‘90s staple, and get inspiration on how you can rock the trend yourself!