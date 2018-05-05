Amazing lace! The newest red carpet trend has leading ladies picking peekaboo frocks in a rainbow of hues. Spring time means it’s time to shed the layers, and stars are the first to do so. How they’re wearing the ladylike fabric right now: Emily Blunt picked a white layered lace Elie Saab midi embroidered with florals, and Amanda Seyfried stunned in a cut-out Alexander McQueen frock with an asymmetrical-hem, also in an ivory shade. Unexpected colors aren’t off limits, either. Sophia Bush wore a neon yellow Diane von Furstenburg number, while Salma Hayek donned a custom green Gucci strapless design with a trompe l’oeil belt.

With so many different styles and vibes, it’s easy to rock the lace trend yourself. Choose a flirty mini dress like Lily Collins, or go more demur in a long-sleeve maxi a la Nicole Kidman — you really can’t go wrong here. Scroll through to see more creative ways Hollywood beauties like Elizabeth Olsen, Reese Witherspoon and more rocked the trend on the red carpet!