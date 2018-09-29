A cold shoulder never looked so hot! A-list beauties stun in single-strapped maxi gowns. Our favorites: Issa Rae in a two-tone Victor Glemaud design, Anne Hathaway in a metallic Martin Grant style and Cindy Crawford in a sleek and sophisticated Stella McCartney frock.

It’s all about the single-shoulder action in Hollywood right now, and we predict we’ll be seeing the trend carry over into streetewear this season. After all, there’s more than one way to have your Jennifer Beals Flashdance moment: For a casual look, try a cozy one-shoulder sweater, perfect for fall.

But for more celeb eye-candy, simply scroll through to see how more leading ladies including Emmy Rossum, Tiffany Haddish and Bella Hadid wear their one-shoulder gowns.