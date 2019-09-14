Olivia Munn

She’s a real glow-getter! “I have my own facial set up, I’ve got the professional-grade products and machines, and any girlfriend that comes over to the house, I love doing facials with them,” the Rook actress told Us in October 2018. “But one of the best things is the red and blue light mask. The [red] light helps develop collagen and repair things inside, and the [blue] light is good for killing bacteria and things like that. And I keep a zapper with me whenever I go anywhere, because if you get a little pimple here or there, just zap it off.”