Bella Thorne

The Infamous actress confirmed her engagement to longtime boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo on March 20, flashing her diamond ring on Instagram.

“This ring appears to be a stunning pear-shaped center stone framed with a halo of diamonds with a white gold band that is accented with diamonds as well,” Tonia Zehrer, Signet senior vice president and chief merchandising officer, tells Us. “Depending on the quality of the stones, we believe this ring could retail above $65,000.”