Celebrity Makeup Artist Nick Barose Tells Us What He’s Gifting A-List Clients Like Lupita Nyong’o This Holiday Season

By
Celebrity Makeup Artist Nick Barose Shares His Must-Have Gifts For His A-List Clients
Nick Barose. Courtesy of Nick Barose
Celebrity makeup artist Nick Barose has quite an impressive client list, which includes Lupita Nyong’o, Kim Cattrall and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. With such A-list friends, it’s important to know how to shop for the holiday season. Luckily, he’s the right guy for the job!

The beauty insider broke down all the makeup, skincare and haircare products that he’s got his eye on this year — and we’re taking note!

“This year, especially, we are spending time in solitude and don’t get to see a lot of our friends or loved ones as often as we like, so picking out thoughtful gifts feels even more special,” he tells Us. “Obviously I love picking out beauty gifts for my clients, friends and family because it feels so personal and I feel like they think of me whenever they use it — so I am there with them in spirit.”

Though he has a handful of picks that are perfect for someone specific, there are a few general goodies that he can’t help but point out. The first is a must-have for fragrance buffs: the Armani Si Passione Eau de Parfum Gift Set, $148. “It may be traditionally a women’s scent, but this is my favorite,” he explains. “It is fresh, invigorating and easy to wear.” Plus, the elegant red and gold gift box means he doesn’t have to do any wrapping!

Another is what he refers to as a spa in a bottle: Koh Gen Do Cleansing Water, $57. After all, he believes that taking off makeup should be a relaxing experience not a stressful one and this remover guarantees that. “The scent is also so relaxing to go to bed with,” he further explains.

He also loves the iconic L’Huile de Leonor Greyl, $59. “It’s French Riviera in a bottle so until I can travel there again and chill on the riviera in my sarong… this is it.” Good enough for Us!

Keep scrolling to see everything the makeup pro is gifting his A-list friends and family this holiday season.

