Celebrity Makeup Artist Nick Barose Tells Us What He’s Gifting A-List Clients Like Lupita Nyong’o This Holiday Season

 Courtesy of Nick Barose
His Family

My Dad: Serge Lutens L’Eau D’Armoise, $150

“This is another scent I absolutely wear myself, it’s sweet, woodsy, refreshing. I know he’ll love it.”

My Mom: Pause Fascia Stimulating Tool, $115

“This is easy to use, easy to travel with, and is like having a facialist on-the-go to stimulate your skin and keep your blood flowing. I love the way skin looks right after I use it!”

My Sister: Sisley Floral Spray, $90

“My sister has two kids that keep her super busy…  they are quite rascals!! This relaxing mist is an instant pick me up! My clients love it too, especially when things get chaotic.”

My Teen Niece: Nyakio Global Beauty Secrets Starter Kit, $38

“Simple and clean beauty routine with ethical, sustainable and natural ingredients from around the world that will make her dream of spa day Africa or Asia… in her own bathroom!”

 

