Celebrity men have been taking more fashion risks — especially when it comes to a sheer shirt.

When Harry Styles was one of the Met Gala cohosts in May 2019, he rocked the trend. The theme was Camp: Notes on Fashion, and the singer wore a sheer Gucci blouse that featured a large lace bow. Styles’ tattoos were on full display as he paired the top with a singular pearl earring and his signature gold rings.

Since then, tons of A-listers have followed in Styles’ footsteps. Coming off his Elvis press tour, Austin Butler continued to prove he’s one of the hottest men in Hollywood. When walking the red carpet at the 25th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards in February 2023, the actor wore a Valentino suit with a sheer button-down until his black blazer. Naturally, he stole the show when taking the stage to present.

Keep scrolling to see these memorable red carpet moments and more: