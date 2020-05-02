Red Carpet

A-list Stars Look Captivating in Carolina Herrera’s Glam Gowns

By
Celebs Wearing Side Sashes - Yara Shahidi
 Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
10
2 / 10

Yara Shahidi

In a $2,990 silk side-bow frock on Jan. 5.

Back to top