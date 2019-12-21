Creative Director Natacha Ramsay-Levi tells Us Chloé is all about “relaxed elegance.” Ramsay-Levi, who joined the brand in 2007, says, “Chloé is about an attitude: it is feminine and sophisticated, yet humble. It is a house with an aesthetic that is very democratic — a fashion for the everyday, anchored in reality.” She says she wants her pieces to be relatable, which translates to “clothes that are not binding, and that have a certain sincerity.”

So it’s no wonder stars flock to her collections, which are filled with modern frocks and refined separates in chic floral-prints and luxe fabrics. “I like the idea of transformation, to see how celebrities approach my designs, what they like from my shows and how they make each outfit personal,” Ramsay-Levi says. A particularly memorable red carpet moment: “Attending the Met Ball with Gwyneth Paltrow earlier this year,” she recalls. The mogul wore a custom-made sheer silk design in a lemon-yellow color that floated down the carpet.

Scroll through to see how Julianne Moore, Emmy Rossum, Kate Bosworth and more wear Chloé’s effortlessly cool looks below.