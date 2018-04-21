Consider this your all-access pass to Hollywood’s garden party! A-list ladies are welcoming spring in a lush display of fresh-picked floral frocks, and there’s no better inspo to steal for your spring style uniform. Turn the red carpet into your reality by translating this trend for real life with a midi or a wrap.



Whether you’re ready to welcome the season no-holds-barred in pink cabbage roses like Tracee Ellis Ross or a tropical-inspired palm print a la Nikki Reed, the stars are serving up looks to suit everyone’s specific tastes. Oh, you’re into less feminine, edgy dark florals, you say? Well Mindy Kaling and Allison Williams have got your number. And if dark florals are your thing, Stylish curated a collection for every budget, check them out here.



Scroll through to see your favorite celebs in fresh-picked looks! The best news and something very evident in the styling: thanks to a bold print, floral dresses speak for themselves — no need to pile on accessories.