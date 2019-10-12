Red Carpet Hollywood’s Halters: Stars Love This Low-cut Neckline on the Red Carpet By Rachel LeWinter October 12, 2019 Jason Szenes/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock 12 13 / 12 Lady Gaga In a custom Ralph Lauren Collection tuxedo-inspired gown on Jan. 8. Back to top More News This Under-Eye Brightener Seriously Looks Like an Instagram Filter IRL Selling Fast! This Under-$15 Crossbody Purse With 3,000+ Reviews Is Going Viral on Amazon 77.9% of Users Sustained Weight Loss Over 9 Months Using This Program More News