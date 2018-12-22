Alexandra O’Neill creates glitzy standout gowns — and Hollywood can’t get enough! The New York-based designer, who started the line in March 2017, told Us she was looking for clothing that was “whimsical and playful, but also wearable and beautiful.” She adds, “I have always been drawn to all things celestial, so I launched Markarian combining all of those interests.”

O’Neill excels at creating festive frocks with custom beading and sparkly sequins that feature intricate details like crystal or velvet trims. “They are not your everyday pieces, but are meant for something special,” she says. The current collection is filled with dreamy ethereal dresses, “Think Jane Austen meets Laura Ashley,” O’Neill explains.

Emma Roberts was the first celebrity to wear the brand, then Kerry Washington, Lily Collins and more followed suit. See how more stars wear the standout looks — perfect for the holiday season — below.