Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran describes his brand as “risk-taking, fantasy driven couture.” His sultry silhouettes are intricately hand-crafted using Swarovski crystals, beads, sequins and even diamonds; and can take hundreds of hours to perfect. So it’s no wonder that superstars like Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Madonna and Jennifer Lopez turn to Jebran when they need a statement-making ensemble.

“So many celebrities wear similar styles and colors on the red carpet, it can be easy to get lost,” Jebran tells Us. “I think a little fun and flair is always good in terms of memorability.” He adds: “Many of my pieces are not for the faint of heart.”

Jebran often works with stars to create custom looks and calls the process from sketch to completion invigorating. A favorite, he says, is Cardi B: “Any time she wears my designs it’s amazing. I love working with her team and her stylist, they’re great people and they just get fashion. She’s never afraid to wear daring looks and I love that about her.”

Some of Jebran’s memorable red carpet looks include Normani’s cut-out design worn to the MTV Video Music Awards. “She looks amazing here, and the crystals and beads really compliment her skin. Her confidence in this is what makes me love it on her,” Jebran says. Also, the gown Shay Mitchell picked for the InStyle and Warner Bros Golden Globes After Party. “She just had her baby and wore this to her first red carpet as a new mom, and this dress doesn’t hide much,” the designer reveals. “She looks phenomenal! This is a classic Nicolas Jebran look, too, with the intricate beadwork and embellishing.”

Scroll through to see how more celebs wear Nicolas Jebran’s bold styles below.