Rami Kadi held his first full fashion show this January in Paris, and in just a few short months, starlets have flocked to the 33-year-old Lebanese-American designer for his colorful couture gowns. It’s easy to see why: His intricate designs — each one takes hundreds of hours to craft — are fun and fabulous show-stoppers.

“Our creations ooze unabashed glamour with a sprinkle of razzle-dazzle, yet are rooted in classical savoir-faire,” Kadi tells Us. “Our customer is as confident on the stage as she is in the boardroom. She certainly isn’t a wallflower, she’s fun-loving to the core, yet has a true appreciation for the classics; she’s independent, vivacious and living life to the brim!”

Kadi describes his current collection as “vivid and effervescent: Colors are ever-changing, materials are holographic, angles are sharp and combinations are playful.” The kaleidoscopic frocks, adorned in iridescent sequins, Swarovski crystals and laser-cut embellishments, are ideal for making a statement on the red carpet. “Our DNA is rooted in showbiz and in glorifying women as shimmering deities, once seen never forgotten,” Kadi boasts.

“What I love most about celebrity dressing is seeing how the pieces take on new personalities,” Kadi explains. Tiffany Haddish wore a hand-painted feather frock embroidered in woven metallic thread, crystals and glass beads (it took 750 to finish!). “Not sure I had seen her in such a full silhouette, she was splendid and truly owned it!” he mused. Another favorite: Elizabeth Chambers’ silver sequin design. “There’s something very timeless about this appearance; it was more like a celluloid film era apparition; a little reminiscent of Joan Crawford glamour,” Kadi recalls. Then there’s Suki Waterhouse (who rocked a pleated metallic ruffle dress), of which Kadi enthuses: “Suki embodies quintessential Cool Britannia, and at the risk of sounding clichéd, she absolutely rocked that piece. Her tousled honey-hued tresses added a touch of naughty. What more could I have asked for?”

Scroll through to see how more A-listers including Rachel McAdams and Maren Morris wear Rami Kadi’s eye-catching dresses below.