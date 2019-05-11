Red Carpet

Rami Kadi Is Hollywood's Newest It-Designer! See 10 Top Celeb Red Carpet Looks

Tiffany Haddish, Suki Waterhouse, Rachel McAdams and Maren Morris
Tiffany Haddish, Suki Waterhouse, Rachel McAdams and Maren Morris
Rami Kadi held his first full fashion show this January in Paris, and in just a few short months, starlets have flocked to the 33-year-old Lebanese-American designer for his colorful couture gowns. It’s easy to see why: His intricate designs — each one takes hundreds of hours to craft — are fun and fabulous show-stoppers.

“Our creations ooze unabashed glamour with a sprinkle of razzle-dazzle, yet are rooted in classical savoir-faire,” Kadi tells Us. “Our customer is as confident on the stage as she is in the boardroom. She certainly isn’t a wallflower, she’s fun-loving to the core, yet has a true appreciation for the classics; she’s independent, vivacious and living life to the brim!”

Kadi describes his current collection as “vivid and effervescent: Colors are ever-changing, materials are holographic, angles are sharp and combinations are playful.” The kaleidoscopic frocks, adorned in iridescent sequins, Swarovski crystals and laser-cut embellishments, are ideal for making a statement on the red carpet. “Our DNA is rooted in showbiz and in glorifying women as shimmering deities, once seen never forgotten,” Kadi boasts.

“What I love most about celebrity dressing is seeing how the pieces take on new personalities,” Kadi explains. Tiffany Haddish wore a hand-painted feather frock embroidered in woven metallic thread, crystals and glass beads (it took 750 to finish!). “Not sure I had seen her in such a full silhouette, she was splendid and truly owned it!” he mused. Another favorite: Elizabeth Chambers’ silver sequin design. “There’s something very timeless about this appearance; it was more like a celluloid film era apparition; a little reminiscent of Joan Crawford glamour,” Kadi recalls. Then there’s Suki Waterhouse (who rocked a pleated metallic ruffle dress), of which Kadi enthuses: “Suki embodies quintessential Cool Britannia, and at the risk of sounding clichéd, she absolutely rocked that piece. Her tousled honey-hued tresses added a touch of naughty. What more could I have asked for?”

Scroll through to see how more A-listers including Rachel McAdams and Maren Morris wear Rami Kadi’s eye-catching dresses below.

