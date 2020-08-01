Tory Burch started her eponymous line in New York City at her kitchen table 16 years ago. Today, the company has more than 300 stores globally; and has expanded categories in activewear and home decor, in addition to her beloved clothing and accessories. “Our brand celebrates all women and encourages them to live their lives in full color, embracing their ambitions while reaching for the stars,” Burch tells Us.

“Our customer is from all over the world, she loves fashion and cares deeply about humanity,” Burch says. Giving back is also of great importance to the designer. In 2009, she launched the Tory Burch Foundation, which advances women’s empowerment and entrepreneurship by providing access to capital, education and digital resources.

When it comes to Hollywood, celebs turn to Tory for classic styles with a twist. Burch describes a memorable red carpet outfit as one that “enhances the individuality of a person’s character and style.” Adding, “sometimes it’s about simplicity.”

“I’m always flattered when our looks are chosen for the red carpet,” Burch reveals. A notable moment for her was Kerry Washington’s ensemble for last year’s Met Ball. “She wore a tank top, skirt and rings that read ‘negativity is noise’ — my parents used to say that to me growing up, and this wisdom has never been more important than now,” she recalls.

Other favorite looks include a floral frock worn by Ava DuVernay. “Ava is one of the most exciting directors and creative minds today. Everything she does is profound, extremely relevant and strikes a chord,” Burch says. “I was thrilled she wore our printed cotton dress and carried our Lee Radziwill bag, which is inspired by Lee, a friend who I also admired for her great character and intelligence.” Burch also has an infinity for the way Lucy Liu styled her pieces at the designer’s fashion show in February. “The bandana scarf worn over the bandana-print trench is unexpected, effortless and chic,” she muses. “I love the idea of pairing timeless silhouettes like this poplin trench and a classic paisley print.”

Scroll through to see how Mandy Moore, Danai Gurira, Mindy Kaling and more wear Tory Burch below.