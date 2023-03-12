A glamorous pre-show party. The annual Chanel and Charles Finch dinner is always an A-list occasion with the biggest names celebrating the night before the Academy Awards, and the 2023 event was no exception.

The 14th annual gathering, held at the Polo Lounge in The Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 11, brought out stars such as Kristen Stewart, Nicole Kidman, Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson.

Camilla Morrone said she adores the pre-Oscars Chanel and Charles Finch dinner every year. “It’s like a really glamorous sleepover,” the Daisy Jones & the Six star, 25, told Associated Press. “I just love it here. I love to see all of the people who work in the entertainment industry who are being honored tomorrow. You’re in a room with like really artistic and incredible humans, so you just soak it all in. And I’ve worn some pretty incredible Chanel pieces over the past few years here.”

Morrone wore Chanel, of course, to the event, pairing a black strapless top with a lace skirt. She topped off the look with a belt embellished with the fashion house’s iconic double C logo.

Black was a popular choice for the event. Stewart, 32, posed in a knitted tank top and shorts set. The Spencer star was seen hugging Kidman, 55, who wore a black ruffled mini dress under a classic navy blazer with layered pearl necklaces.

Elsewhere, Ariana DeBose posed in a full-length gown with v-neck and a chainlink belt to define her waist. Idris Elba also went for a black-on-black look with a matching shirt, jacket and trousers. Rita Ora wore Chanel leather pants with a lace top and a blazer draped over her shoulders. She added a tiny pop of color with a bold red lip.

The Creed III cast added some much-needed bursts of color to the event. Jordan, 36, wore a mustard sweater with the Chanel logo embroidered on his chest. Thompson, meanwhile, stole the show in a full-length cyan blue coat, which she paired with a Chanel choker and a classic quilted purse.

Thompson, 39, was one of several stars who looked ready for spring to arrive. Andrew Garfield also rocked pastels, wearing a lilac suit with a beige shirt. Meanwhile, Kristine Froseth wore a light pink jacket and skirt ensemble. Both Cleo Wade and Minnie Driver rocked ravishing red gowns.

Scroll down to see what the stars wore at the Chanel and Charles Finch pre-Oscars dinner: