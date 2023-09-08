It was an elegant affair. Hollywood’s A-list stepped out on Thursday, September 7 to celebrate Dior’s latest fragrance — L’Or de J’Adore — and its gorgeous face of 19 years, Charlize Theron.

Stars including Alexandra Daddario, KiKi Layne, Rachel Brosnahan and more flocked to the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens where sculptor Jean-Michel Othoniel’s installations inspired by the world of J’Adore will be on exhibition through October 22. The six exquisite works crafted of gold leaf and stainless steel can be seen in iconic spots in the Gardens, including the Lily Pool Terrace, the Fragrance Garden and the Japanese Hill-and-Pond Garden.

The scene conjured the vibes of a ball in Bridgerton, with a string quartet playing while crystal flutes of Riunart champagne were passed. Young style stars like Natalia Dyer, Monica Barbaro, Lana Condor, Meghann Fahy and the cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty mingled with mega-influencers including Mariana Hewitt and Pritika Swarup while noshing on bites of crispy rice with spicy tuna and pastry cups filled with caviar and crème fraiche.

The air was redolent of L’Or de J’Adore, the new incarnation of the famed fragrance, masterminded by newly minted perfume creation director Francis Kurkdjian. The scent is an heightened interpretation of J’Adore, with intense, sun-drenched notes of white flowers including jasmine.

Scroll through to see what the stars wore!