Copy Joey King's Sexy Shimmery Eye with These Liquid Shadows

Looking for your next night-out eye makeup idea? Joey King has your back.

Celebrity makeup artist Vincent Oquendo posted a boomerang of The Kissing Booth star on Wednesday, March 13, to show off her look complete with shimmery eyes that we cannot get enough of. The stunning highly pigmented shade of silver smoothly covers her entire lid while her long separated lashes perfectly top off the eye makeup.

To get this same shiny and bold pigment, liquid shadows are your best bet. And you’re in luck because some new ones just launched that are absolutely incredible.

What’s the benefits of a liquid formula over a powder? A lot of it comes down to preference, but it also has the bonus of longer more comfortable wear. Oh, and they’re layerable, so you can get a subtle wash or an intense almost-wet look, depending on how you apply them.

For something with really pretty earthy tones, Laura Mercier just launched a silky formula that dries down for comfortable eight-hour wear. And you can wear it anywhere from sheer to intense coverage. If it’s bolder and brighter that you want, Huda Beauty has brand new double-ended eye shadows. It delivers matte or metallic finishes in shades of pink, blue and yellow.

Keep scrolling to see all the best shimmery liquid eyeshadows you can use to recreate King’s look for your next night out on the town.