Look out, ladies! The men seriously upped their style game for the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday, January 12.

Held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, celebrities celebrated the biggest names in TV and film, dressed to the nines. As many gorgeous looks as we saw on the women, we couldn’t help but pay our respects to the guys for their bold style at the 25th annual awards show.

Critics’ Choice Awards 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore

The This Is Us men looked dapper as always in three different looks that were equal parts classic and edgy. Justin Hartley, who walked the red carpet with his daughter Isabella, looked extra sleek in a dark green tux from Isaia. Milo Ventimiglia slightly switched things up with a brown silk Brunello Cucinelli jacket. As for Sterling K. Brown, he had fun with his outfit, donning a burgundy suit with a plaid shirt, paisley tie and mirrored aviator shades.

But it wasn’t just about the super sexy stud-effect. There were some guys who just looked really good! For instance, Andrew Scott — AKA Fleabag’s Hot Priest — went super bold in a red suit with a shiny pink shirt peeking out from underneath. Then there’s Billy Porter who always slays, this time in a Hogan McLaughlin strapless number with Coach boots.

It wasn’t just the Pose star’s ensemble that stood out to Us, but the temporary butterfly tattoos he bared on his chest, arms and back. When speaking with USA Today, he said that they were representative for the transgender community. “The butterfly comes into the world as one thing in cocoons and transforms into this beautiful creature that can fly,” he told the publication.

To see all the best-dressed men at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards, keep scrolling.