Stepping out post-split! Justin Hartley brought his daughter to the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday, January 12, after filing for divorce from Chrishell Stause in November.

Instead of going stag, the actor and his 15-year-old daughter, Isabella — who he shares with ex-wife Lindsay Hartley — stunned on the red carpet.

Inside, an onlooker tells Us Weekly that “he was taking selfies of [him and Isabella] on his phone” and “FaceTiming someone.”

The pair “look really happy and are having light conversation,” the insider adds.

Justin is nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for This Is Us. Additionally, the show is up for Best Drama Series, and Sterling K. Brown, Asante Blackk and Susan Kelechi Watson are all nominated in their respective categories.

Us confirmed on November 22 that Justin had filed for divorce from Stause that day. In his paperwork, he listed July 8 as the date of separation and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason.

A source later told Us that the Smallville alum “had been having problems with the marriage for a while” but the divorce filing was “a big surprise to everyone” in the couple’s friend circles.

In her own court docs, Stause listed November 22 as the date of separation and specified that she’s seeking spousal support and asking Hartley to cover her attorney fees, but his paperwork asserts he doesn’t want to cover either cost.

Two weeks after the divorce filing, Justin was spotted without his wedding ring at a Los Angeles photo shoot, and days later, he and a bunch of pals attended a holiday party, where he chatted up This Is Us costar Jennifer Morrison and appeared to be in high spirits.

His estranged wife, meanwhile, seemed to allude to the split with her December 2 Instagram post. In the upload, Stause shared a quote from author Nishan Panwar: “It’s hard to watch people change right in front of you. But it’s even harder remembering who they used to be.”

Justin and Linsday were previously married from 2004 to 2012. Stause was previously engaged to Matthew Morrison from 2006 to 2007.