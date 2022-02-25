Opposite extremes! Since marrying Prince Frederik in 2004, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark made it clear that she has style fit for a Queen. The 50-year-old royal is constantly surprising Us with her fashion. Majority of the time, she’ll reach for light, neutral tones that ooze elegance and sophistication. But on occasion, she likes to switch things up and opt for floral-print frocks, funky patterns and bright or bold hues.

Regardless of her vibe, the Danish royal always looks effortlessly chic. But her clothes mean more to her than simply making a fashion statement. The mom of four is always in search of sustainably sourced items.

In October 2021 she gave a speech at the Copenhagen Fashion Summit in which she urged people to shop smarter. “We must take responsibility for our decisions and actions, what we buy and use and the impact they have on our common future and the impact of that on future generations,” the Crown Princess said in her opening statement.

Mary is also a patron of the Global Fashion Agenda and uses her role to promote “greener” processes across the industry. The royal practices what she preaches too. Similar to Duchess Kate, the future Queen Consort frequently recycles outfits.

She’s a big fan of reaching for items created by sustainable or Danish-based fashion designers too. Among her favorites? Julie Fagerholt, Birgit Hallstein, David Andersen and Jesper Hovring.

Perhaps her most memorable look to date came to pass on her wedding day. To tie the knot with the Prince, Crown Princess Mary worked with Danish designer Uffe Frank. The gown was made of satin, lined with silk organza and complete with a 19-foot train. She topped off the stunning bridal look with a lace veil that was previously worn by Crown Princess Margareta of Sweden.

In the 18 years that have passed, the royal has cemented her status as a style icon. Most recently, she made waves in the fashion world during her meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge. For the outing, the Danish royal wore a white tweed coat, which she paired with an otherwise all-black ensemble. The coat might look familiar to royal style watchers as the sustainability advocate previously wore the coat during an engagement in Poland circa 2014.

To see all these looks and more of Crown Princess Mary’s best fashion moments through the years, keep scrolling.