The Best Planet-Friendly Beauty Products to Stock Up on for Earth Day

Going green! Earth Day (April 22) is quickly approaching so to honor our planet in advance of the annual event Us Weekly’s Stylish is here to help you give your beauty routine a clean and sustainable refresh.

We’ve tried and tested tons of eco-friendly products, obsessed over chic recyclable packaging and even taken a few tips from our favorite celebs.

From game changing haircare that will revamp your shower routine to skincare made without any nasty ingredients, we’ve rounded up our favorite makeup, skincare and haircare that’s not only going to revolutionize your beauty routine, but also do some good for the planet.

Coming in at the top of our list is Biossance, a squalene-based skincare line loved by Reese Witherspoon and Jonathan Van Ness. And for good reason — the products set a high standard for clean beauty, putting more than 2,000 ingredients on their blacklist.

Witherspoon loves the brand’s Squalene and Vitamin C Rose Oil so much, she just entered a 5-year partnership with the brand. Meanwhile, the Queen Eye star is the face of Biossance’s Clean Academy, which focuses on educating skincare lovers about the space.

We also had to include Jessica Alba’s beauty brand, Honest, which is 100% cruelty free! Our current favorite product from the line? The Vibeliner Pencil, which delivers crazy pigment and boasts a vegan, non-toxic formula. Mother nature would approve!

If you’re on the hunt for a drugstore steal with an A-list stamp of approval — we’ve got you covered. Check out Weleda Skin Food, which is loved by the one and only Goop queen, Gwyneth Paltrow. The rich and creamy product isn’t just a great heavy duty moisturizer, it also functions as a highlighter when dabbed (not rubbed!) on the high points of the cheeks.

Rounding out our Earth Day product haul is the Anomaly Haircare Clarifying Shampoo, which was created by the one and only Priyanka Chopra. Not only does the line come in earth-conscious packaging, but the bottles are also made from 100% plastic trash diverted from landfills and ocean plastic.

To shop these sustainable products and a few of Stylish’s other faves, keep scrolling. You’re beauty routine will be ready for Earth day in no time!