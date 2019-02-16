The Mary Poppins Returns star has a penchant for polished silhouettes and bold prints. The actress, who was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress, Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for her role as the Disney heroine, picked a number of statement-making ensembles while promoting the film.

The woman behind her dazzling looks is Jessica Pastor, who also styles Olivia Munn, Miranda Kerr, Ellie Kemper and Leah Remini. “She is widely talented, looks absolutely beautiful and I love collaborating with her each and every time she goes out on the red carpet,” Paster tells Us. She likes to change it up, she adds, “Her personal style is tomboy cool. When she goes on the red carpet her look is feminine and eclectic.” Paster says she can’t play favorites when it comes to her appearances: “They bring me joy, and make me so happy that I chose to be a stylist. Each of these looks were different but yet effortless on Emily,” she says.

While her stylist can’t choose a favorite, Us thinks there are a few clear winners, including her Golden Globe dress. She wore a custom Alexander McQueen caged armour corset frock with a crinoline skirt and pale silver relic guipure embroideries of medieval flowers, horses, swans and the sun. Metallic Alexander McQueen leather sandals and a matching shimmering clutch finished off the eye-catching ensemble. Another notable pick: a Peter Dundas gold sequin embroidered top and skirt, proving you’re never too old to rock a crop top.

Blunt also doesn’t subscribe to the “beauty is pain” motto, often choosing to wear comfortable shoes under her couture gowns, Paster reveals. Her go-to heels are Sam Edelman’s Yaro sandals ($120), which come in a dozen colors and feature a four-inch chunky platform and ankle-strap for added support. She also often wears Sam Edelman’s Yoshi studded style, currently on sale for $60.

Scroll through to see some of the British-born beauty’s best red carpet looks, including gorgeous dresses and stunning designs from Prada, Zuhair Murad, Schiaparelli Haute Couture, Oscar de la Renta, Elie Saab and more fab designers.