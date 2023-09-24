Who needs to hit the actual gym when FaceGym will do the workout for you? And by “workout,” we mean “make your skin glow like a star’s.” And by “star,” we mean Florence Pugh, who swears by the skincare brand.

FaceGym — which prides itself on being “powered by collagen science” — has primped Pugh, 27, for numerous events, including the 2023 BAFTAs, during which the Don’t Worry Darling star hit the red carpet with a glimmering, golden look. And that was just her face.

The brand’s latest offering is the $55 Wonder Cleansing Balm, which was created with vegan collagen and ylang-ylang stem cells. In addition to their line of skincare products — which also includes the $45 Hydro-Bound Daily Serum — FaceGym also offers multiple skincare tools to keep your complexion as smooth and toned as possible.

Keep scrolling to learn more about Pugh’s love for FaceGym and more products stars are buzzing about this week: