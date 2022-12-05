All eyes on Florence Pugh. The actress put on a show for photographers at the British Independent Film Awards on Sunday, December 4.

The Midsommar star, 26, graced the red carpet soiree in a lace-adorned slip dress by Rodarte. The body-clinging piece was equipped with a rose at the bodice and a daring high-slit. Pugh paired the frock with a blush-colored cape that featured a dramatic tulle hem.

The Don’t Worry Darling actress had fun showing off the ensemble, twirling in the number as cameras flashed. In images she’s seen holding the accessory off her shoulders, at her waist and above her shoulders. The U.K. native finalized the outfit with dangling earrings, a pendant necklace and a pair of metallic gold sandal heels.

For her glam, Pugh opted to keep things simple, donning rosy cheeks, voluminous lashes and a pink lip. She had her signature blunt bob styled in a wet look.

The ceremony was a monumental occasion for the Little Women star as she took home the Best Lead Performance award for her role in The Wonder. The Netflix film follows Pugh’s Lib Wright — a nurse that travels to an Irish village in 1862 to investigate how a young girl has survived for months without food.

When it comes to red carpet style, Pugh knows how to command attention. For the 13th Governors Awards on November 19, the Lady Macbeth star turned heads in a sparkly “naked” dress by Victoria Beckham. The sheer design was covered in silver sequins and featured white fabric at the bodice and across her waist. A month earlier, Pugh looked whimsical in a peach cutout dress by Valentino at the 66th BFI London Film Festival.

The gown included a pleated construction and was completed with feather accents. She had another Valentino moment at the fashion house’s spring 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on October 2. That day, she looked retro in a pink mini dress that was designed with a chain graphic. She teamed the getup with white platform pumps and a coordinating cape coat.

Her most standout Valentino sighting is perhaps the fuchsia see-through garment she wore to the Valentino Haute Couture show in May. The garb became a trending topic as it exposed Pugh’s nipples. She addressed the chatter in her September 2022 cover story for Harper’s Bazaar, calling it “alarming.”

“I was comfortable with my small breasts,” Pugh told the magazine. “And showing them like that — it aggravated [people] that I was comfortable.” She added: “It was just alarming, how perturbed they were. They were so angry that I was confident, and they wanted to let me know they would never wank over me. Well, don’t.”

The Malevolent star previously spoke out about the criticism via Instagram on July 10. The fashion show had taken place one day prior.

“Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it. Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing,” the Hawkeye actress began in the caption, sharing photos of herself in the Barbie pink tulle design. “I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during or even now after.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Pugh at the British Independent Film Awards: