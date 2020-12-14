Last-Minute Beauty, Fashion and Lifestyle Gifts for Him and Her

It’s nearly time! The Christmas holiday is fast approaching, which means there isn’t a ton of time to browse for the perfect gift. But now you don’t have to. We compiled some of our favorite picks to help relieve all that holiday stress. And with gorgeous lipstick to bar cart must-haves, there’s a little something for everyone.

A favorite is the Pandora Sparkling Pave Bars Bracelet. The 14-karat rose gold bracelet is too beautiful to look like a last-minute buy. Whoever you give it to will immediately assume you spent months picking out the perfect piece.

Who couldn’t use a little extra R&R this year? That’s why we know that everyone and anyone will appreciate Susanne Kaufmann’s Essential Oil Bath for the Senses. It’s the perfect addition to any luxurious bath thanks to it’s blended scents of ylang-ylang, patchouli and lavender oils. Plus, the pretty bottle is guaranteed to look great in everyone’s bathroom.

If you’re looking to spice up your winter months, gift the Cosabella Never Say Never Comfie Thong set to a very special someone. The lovely lacy undies are handmade in the brand’s Italian factory, which is a family run operation. A.K.A. exactly the type of business you want to support this holiday season.

Keep scrolling to shop these and many more of our favorite last-minute gifts to buy for him, her and anyone in your life!

