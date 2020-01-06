Sure, the Golden Globes are notorious for being the most entertaining of all the awards shows — so many a-listers in one room… with booze! (Some stars even BYOB — ahem, Beyoncé and Jay Z!) But those in the know swear it’s the afterparties where the real fun happens. Perhaps that’s why Jessica Alba hit the 21st annual Warner Bros. and InStyle Golden Globes After Party on Sunday, January 5, with friend Shay Mitchell, for a glam Mom’s Night Out of sorts!

The 38-year-old entrepreneur and Mitchell, 32, have been great buddies for years, attending each other’s birthday shindigs, working out at the same spin studio and Alba even inspired Mitchell’s home design aesthetic. It’s no wonder that new mom Mitchell (who gave birth to her first child, a girl, this October) is following Alba’s lead as one of the hottest moms in Hollywood. The duo made a pretty pair on the afterparty circuit.

But before the party came the prep, and Us got an exclusive sneak peek at the behind-the-scenes action! Alba, who founded The Honest Company and Honest Beauty, got her makeup done by pro Monika Blunder, using products by her brand, naturally! Blunder was inspired by “the unique texture of Jessica’s J. Mendel gown” to create a pumped-up neutral look with sexy, flushed cheeks, soft smoky eyes and the perfect nude lip.

Before applying color, she smoothed on Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream to moisturize Alba’s complexion and act as a primer for makeup. She also dabbed a touch of Everything Primer Matte on the forehead, nose and chin to “control shine and blur any imperfections.”

For the “ultra-glam metallic eye,” she used the Iced Cotton, Matte Plum and Strobed Champagne shades of the Eyeshadow Palette all over the lid, then focused Matte Plum in the crease to add dimension. A sweep of Sunlit Copper and Chromed Petal added shimmer in the center of lids for a brightening effect. Blunder finished eyes with a coat of Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer to “seamlessly tie everything together.”

As a perfect complement to the easy-sexy makeup, hairstylist Jesus Guerrero gave Alba polished, extra-long loose waves. Proving that stars really are just like Us, like every other toddler watching their mom getting ready for a big night out, Alba’s 2-year-old son, Hayes, wanted to get in on the action — check out the sweet pic below!