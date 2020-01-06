Kristin Cavallari looked breathtakingly beautiful at the 77th annual Golden Globes, held on Sunday, January 5 in Beverly Hills. From her stunning pink-and-white-strapless gown to her sleek and shiny bob, the Very Cavallari star certainly celebrated her 33rd birthday in style.

Celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan prepped the star’s locks for the big event, starting with a quick haircut! The stylist posted a video giving Cavallari a mini cut on her IG Story with text overlay that said, “Lil snip snip to start the day.”

Cavallari and Marjan decided on the hairstyle with the reality star’s red carpet ensemble in mind. “The dress was super modern, minimal, cool girl with a little early 2000s inspiration,” said Marjan in a statement. “We wanted to keep it elevated with the jewels, so I kept the hair sleek, chic and super shiny.”

To get the look, Marjan used a combination of drugstore hair products from TRESemmé and two ghd Professional tools: the new Helios Hairdryer and the top-rated Platinum+Styler. The best part of all is that it’s entirely doable at home, no matter what products you have in your beauty cabinet.

Keep reading for a behind-the-scenes sneak peek to learn more about how Marjan perfected the star’s bob before stepping in front of the cameras.