Golden Globes

Shop the Top Golden Globes 2021 Red Carpet Jewelry Trends for Less

By
How to Shop the Biggest 2021 Golden Globes Jewelry Trends for Less
 Courtesy of Kate Hudson/Instagram
3
podcast
LTG_Aura_AMI_2.12.21_600x338

The bling blew Us away! At the 2021 Golden Globes, which aired on Sunday, February 28, stars wore some serious ice and whether the stars walked the red carpet or got their glam on from the comfort of their own homes, the diamonds definitely didn’t disappoint.

See What the Stars Wore on the 2021 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Read article

While we had our chance to admire the star’s sparkling bracelets, necklaces, earrings and rings through our screens, we also know that their jewelry isn’t necessarily on the affordable side. In face, some of the looks total up in the millions (lookin’ at you Regina King!).

The Most Extravagant Jewelry at the 2021 Golden Globes

Read article

But just because we can’t splurge on upwards 50 carats of diamonds from the likes of Harry Winston, Graziela or Forevermark, doesn’t mean we can’t rock the same trends for less.

Sacha and Isla! Kevin and Kyra! Cutest Couples at the Golden Globes

Read article

To find out where to shop the red carpet’s biggest jewelry trends without breaking the bank, keep scrolling, because we’re breaking down how to get the night’s top looks.

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential Listen on Google Play Music

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!