Pendant Earrings

Because many stars wore high necklines or, on the contrary, showed off their décolletage, plenty placed their focus on earrings. Kate Hudson for example sparkled in 65 carats of Bvlgari, including two pairs of the brand’s Serpenti earrings. Laverne Cox also embraced the pendant trend, wearing gemstone teardrop earrings from Dena Kemp.

Thankfully, upping your earring game is both easy and affordable. Head to amazon to order the Aura Rhodium Plated Double Drop Chain Earrings, which are available in either light sapphire crystal or clear crystal for only $26.09.