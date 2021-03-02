Statement Necklaces

A statement necklace is always in style. That fact was confirmed on the red carpet by the likes of Gal Gadot and Amanda Seyfried. Gadot, 35, wore a stunning emerald-cut bi-color zoisite gem set in yellow gold from Tiffany & Co. The pendant — which is nearly 50 carats — is surrounded by 1,000 diamonds. Seyfried, 35, also stunned in a Forevermark choker valued at more than $1 million.

But you don’t have to spend nearly that to achieve the same vibe. We love looking for colored gemstones that are attached to a longer chain. Try this CZ Emerald Teardrop Necklace from Adina’s Jewels, which costs $88.