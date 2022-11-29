The ceremony was a monumental occasion for Williams, 42, as she was honored with the Performer Tribute award. The Blue Valentine actress sparkled on the red carpet in a sequin mini dress by Valentino. The Montana native, who recently welcomed her third child, paired the glistening frock with gold metallic platform heels.
During her acceptance speech, the Fabelmans star gushed over her Dawson’s Creek costar Mary Beth Peil — who she said helped propel her acting career. “Mary Beth Peil was the first artist that I had ever met in my life,” Williams said, adding: “[She] showed me that creativity was more than a mere profession. And all of this vitality was miraculously turned in my direction. Her smiling face was looking at me, and she called me her girl.”
Adam Sandler was also honored with the Performer Tribute as Danielle Deadwyler won Best Lead Performance for her role as Mamie Till-Mobley in Till. Everything Everywhere All at Once scored the Best Feature nod.
Union, 50 — who was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Performance in The Inspection but lost to Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once — dazzled Us in a black velvet gown by Fendi. The stunning number featured a graphic print of a Roman soldier and was finalized with a turtleneck construction. The Being Mary Jane alum complemented the getup by pulling her natural curls up into a gorgeous ‘do that was finalized with a metallic hair accessory. (Union has been killing it in the hair department, and we’re still not over the braided crown she donned at the Strange World premiere in London on November 17.)
Moore, 61, for her part, looked radiant in a figure-flattering white gown by Carolina Herrera. The design was equipped with a plunging neckline and a flared skirt. The Still Alice actress styled the dress with several gold bangles and a coordinating necklace. She wore her hair in a glamorous but effortless bun.
Nyong’o, 39, also went for a daring neckline. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress wowed in a long-sleeved black dress that was made with gathered detailing at the waist.
Keep scrolling to see all the best looks from the 2022 Gotham Awards:
Gabrielle Union
The Deliver Us From Eva star had Us shook over her Fendi masterpiece.
Michelle Williams
The Venom star glistened in Valentino.
Tommy Dorfman
The 13 Reasons Why alum sported Valentino.
Taylor Russell
The Bones and All actress turned heads in a vintage Gucci fur jacket.
Stephanie March
The Law & Order star commanded attention in a purple dress with rouching at the center.
Patricia Arquette
The Oscar winner looked beautiful in a black gown that was equipped with sheer sleeves.
Kim Min-ha
The Pachinko star lit up the red carpet in a strapless dress by Christian Dior.
Melanie Lynskey
The Candy star stepped out in head-to-toe lace.
Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Lost Daughter director looked regal in a jewel-covered cutout ensemble.
Lupita Nyong'o
The Little Monsters actress rocked a sexy black dress with a racy neckline.
Lena Dunham
The TV writer sparkled in a blue gown.
Julianne Moore
The Chloe actress was whimsical in a white Carolina Herrera gown.
Janelle James
The Abbott Elementary star was a must-see in Safiyaa.
Emilia Jones
The London native looked timeless in Michael Kors.
Danai Gurira
The Walking Dead star wore a trendy corset dress with a multicolored fur coat.
Busy Philipps
The Freaks and Geeks alum was a vision in a one-shoulder sequin gown.
Britt Lower
The Severance star showed off her abs in Sportmax.
Aubrey Plaza
The White Lotus star donned a studded two-piece set.