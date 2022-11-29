Ready for their closeup! Hollywood’s biggest names showcased their jaw-dropping style at the 2022 Gotham Awards on Monday, November 28.

Gabrielle Union, Michelle Williams, Julianne Moore, Lupita Nyong’o and more stars stunned at the glitzy soiree, which celebrated the best independent films. The event was held at New York’s Cipriani Wall Street and officially commemorated the start of awards season.

The ceremony was a monumental occasion for Williams, 42, as she was honored with the Performer Tribute award. The Blue Valentine actress sparkled on the red carpet in a sequin mini dress by Valentino. The Montana native, who recently welcomed her third child, paired the glistening frock with gold metallic platform heels.

During her acceptance speech, the Fabelmans star gushed over her Dawson’s Creek costar Mary Beth Peil — who she said helped propel her acting career. “Mary Beth Peil was the first artist that I had ever met in my life,” Williams said, adding: “[She] showed me that creativity was more than a mere profession. And all of this vitality was miraculously turned in my direction. Her smiling face was looking at me, and she called me her girl.”

Adam Sandler was also honored with the Performer Tribute as Danielle Deadwyler won Best Lead Performance for her role as Mamie Till-Mobley in Till. Everything Everywhere All at Once scored the Best Feature nod.

Union, 50 — who was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Performance in The Inspection but lost to Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once — dazzled Us in a black velvet gown by Fendi. The stunning number featured a graphic print of a Roman soldier and was finalized with a turtleneck construction. The Being Mary Jane alum complemented the getup by pulling her natural curls up into a gorgeous ‘do that was finalized with a metallic hair accessory. (Union has been killing it in the hair department, and we’re still not over the braided crown she donned at the Strange World premiere in London on November 17.)

Moore, 61, for her part, looked radiant in a figure-flattering white gown by Carolina Herrera. The design was equipped with a plunging neckline and a flared skirt. The Still Alice actress styled the dress with several gold bangles and a coordinating necklace. She wore her hair in a glamorous but effortless bun.

Nyong’o, 39, also went for a daring neckline. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress wowed in a long-sleeved black dress that was made with gathered detailing at the waist.

