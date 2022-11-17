Dressed to kill! Sydney Sweeney, Jack Harlow, Andrew Garfield and more stars showcased some serious fashion at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Awards.

The 25th annual soiree, which was held at Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park in London on Wednesday, November 16, celebrated the “best and brightest” actors, athletes, musicians, designers, politicians and more, per the magazine. This year’s honorees included Garfield, 39, Harlow, 24, and Sweeney, 25, as well as rapper Stormzy and England soccer captain Leah Williamson.

For the glitzy occasion, Sweeney hit the red carpet in a gown by Laquan Smith — a trending designer loved by Khloé Kardashian, Julia Fox and more. The sultry number featured a metallic breastplate and a figure-hugging skirt. The Euphoria actress teamed the look with silver eyeshadow and dramatic liner. She wore her blonde tresses in a chic updo.

Garfield, for his part, looked timeless in a Ralph Lauren suit. The crisp two-piece featured a double-breasted blazer and a dotted tie. The Social Network actor styled the getup with glossy black loafers. Harlow also donned a suit, pairing his ensemble with a bowtie. Meanwhile, Stormzy, 29, looked dapper in a navy blue jacket and tailored pants.

As for Williamson, 25, the sports star rocked a sheer blouse and wide-leg trousers.

Other style standouts included Phoebe Dynevor, who showed off her toned abs in Victoria Beckham. Her look included a black crop top and a black skirt that featured a netted hem. Sabrina Dhowre Elba brought the drama in Gucci. The 32-year-old wife of actor Idris Elba rocked a pair of velvet suspenders, opting to go topless underneath. She finished off the daring look with lace gloves.

Salma Hayek kept the sexy theme going in a red corset dress by Vivienne Westwood. The frock was equipped with a plunging neckline and a bodice that was adorned with a dainty bow.

John Boyega played it cool in a tan turtleneck underneath an oversized blazer and slouchy pants. Alexandra Daddario lit up the venue in a sparkly silver mini dress by Givenchy. The White Lotus actress, 36, paired the piece with square-toe sandal heels and had her hair pulled back into a spiky bun.

Stella Maxwell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Paul Mescal, Suki Waterhouse and House of the Dragon‘s Emma D’Arcy also partied the night away at the event.

Keep scrolling to see the best red carpet moments from the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Awards: