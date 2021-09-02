Pulling out the style stops! With a 500-foot red carpet rolled out, it’s no surprise that the stars put their best fashion foot forward for GQ’s Men of the Year Awards, which was hosted in association with Boss, on Wednesday, September 1.

For the 24th annual event, which took place on the Turbine Hall at Tate Modern, actors, athletes and musicians came dressed to impress. With everything from sexy silk slips, standout shoes and stunning suits, there was no shortage of fabulous fashion.

Hollywood hunks obviously found themselves front and center — and to say they sent temperatures soaring would be an understatement. After all, Regé Jean-Page was in attendance.

The Bridgerton star, who won the Standout Performance of the Year Award, looked like the dapper Duke that he is, wearing a hunter green three-piece suit with black dress shoes. The actor didn’t show up alone though — he brought girlfriend Emily Brown with him, marking their first big public appearance as a couple.

Ed Westwick was also in attendance and it’s safe to say he was giving off some major Chuck Bass vibes. From the scruff to the well-tailored suit with a bowtie to boot, he was a surefire style standout.

Contrary to the Gossip Girl alum’s conservative suit was Ed Sheeran’s playful ensemble. The “Gallway Girl” singer, who shares daughter Lyra with wife Cherry Seaborn, rocked a multi-colored, multi-print suit jacket and a Sunburst Olive Green Dial Stainless Steel Patek Philippe watch with diamonds around the bezel.

The women didn’t disappoint either, as some of the most stylish stars in the game walked the red carpet. Take Alexa Chung for example. The fashion designer gave a nod to Victoria Beckham, wearing a lilac number from her namesake brand.

The Spice Girls star even gave Chung a shoutout via Instagram Stories for her fabulous fashion choice. “@Alexachung looking amazing in the sequin dress from our pre Spring Summer collection at the @britishgq awards last night,” she captioned a photo of the writer.

The Crown’s Emma Corrin also blew Us away with their fashion. The star, who works with stylist Harry Lambert, wore a custom Harris Reed sheer gown, which featured a bow at the necklace. They paired the look with black pumps.

Maisie Williams also looked fierce. While her vintage Alexander McQueen gown was certainly something to obsess over, it was her buzz cut and bleached brows that left a lasting mark.

To see more of the fabulous fashion from the GQ Men of the Year Awards, keep scrolling because Us Weekly’s Stylish is sharing the top looks from the night, below.