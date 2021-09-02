Date night! Regé-Jean Page, attended the 24th British GQ Men of the Year Awards on Wednesday, September 1, in London alongside his girlfriend, Emily Brown.

The Bridgerton alum, 31, walked hand-in-hand with his partner to the ceremony, held at the Tate Modern art gallery.

Page, who took home the magazine’s honor for Standout Performance of the Year, wore a dark green embroidered suit with black shoes. The copywriter, for her part, donned a sleek black suit and diamond-studded heels.

The Gray Man star previously spoke to the magazine about his career.

“It was very valuable as an artist to grow up outside one of the centers of the world,” Page told British GQ on Wednesday, noting that being an “outsider” was key to his becoming an actor. “You know, I was a loud kid, so I’ve always been expressive and I would think to myself, ‘Why am I weird once I’ve come to the UK? What’s different about me?’ If I was this guy, I’d get access here; if I was this guy, people will accept me in this way… It’s code-switching, but then taken into subcultures.”

Following his Wednesday night win, the England resident noted that, in Bridgerton, he loved portraying a person of high status as a Black man, according to the Daily Mail.

“I think it becomes very obvious who was excluded from the game previously,” Page told GQ in the profile. “It just became vaguely ludicrous that it was such an issue before. You know, ‘How will this work?’ Um, we’ll do the acting!”

The GQ event marked a rare public appearance for the U.K.-based couple.

The For the People alum was first spotted with Brown in February via photos published by the Daily Mail at the time. Following their cozy embrace in London, multiple reports confirmed the pair’s relationship status.

Before going public with the part-time soccer player, it was speculated that Page was dating Bridgerton costar Phoebe Dynevor. However, the Younger alum, 26, confirmed the pair were just colleagues and friends.

“I’d love to say there was really something between us, but no, it has always been strictly professional,” Dynevor told You magazine at the time. “There was so much pressure on us to get it right that it was all about the work. We have a really professional working relationship. I’m glad for that, actually. It would be very complicated if it went further.”

She continued to the outlet, “People really root for us. We have to say, ‘we’re actors, we’re doing a job,’ there is something to be said for not spoiling the magic, but at a certain point you have to say ‘no.’”

