Off the market! Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page is in high-demand after stealing the hearts of viewers everywhere with his performance in the Netflix original series. Unfortunately, it looks like he’s taken.

Page, 31, was recently spotted cozying up to a mystery woman in photos published by Daily Mail on Saturday, February 13. The lucky lady was later identified as Emily Brown. According to multiple reports, the British actor and the part-time soccer player and copywriter are dating.

Leading up to the big reveal, rumors were swirling about a possible romance with his Bridgerton costar Phoebe Dynevor. The Snatch actress set the record straight about their relationship during a recent interview, however.

“I’d love to say there was really something between us, but no, it has always been strictly professional,” she told You magazine on Sunday, February 14. “There was so much pressure on us to get it right that it was all about the work. We have a really professional working relationship. I’m glad for that, actually. It would be very complicated if it went further.”

Dynevor, 25, noted that she “always hears” about costars falling in love on set, but said, “it’s yet to happen to me.” She noted, however, that she’s “intrigued” by the idea.

The Younger alum’s confirmation that she and Page are not dating in real life came amid much speculation from fans.

“People really root for us,” she told You. “We have to say, ‘we’re actors, we’re doing a job,’ there is something to be said for not spoiling the magic, but at a certain point you have to say ‘no.'”

She and the actor played it coy about their relationship for some time before officially confirming that there was nothing going on between them. Dynevor fueled the rumor mill in January, revealing in an interview with The Guardian that she and her costar are close off-set.

“We check in with each other a lot,” she said. “It was a big moment in both of our lives in a lot of ways, and we were both quite nervous about it. We spent so much time rehearsing together that we’ve become good mates.”

Page, for his part, addressed rumors that they were more than friends or costars during a joint interview with Access Hollywood.

“I think everything you need to know is on camera. That’s why we presented it so beautifully for you,” he said on January 10. “All the sparks that flew off of the beautiful scripts that we were handed, and so I think that the sparky scripted material are more than enough.”

