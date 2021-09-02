Celebrity Style

See the Best Dressed Stars, Hottest Hunks at the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Awards: Photos

By
See the Best Dressed Stars, Hottest Hunks at the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Awards: Photos
Kathryn Newton  Scott Garfitt/AP/Shutterstock
17
10 / 17
podcast
Immunity_Boost_Ad_600x338

Kathryn Newton

In a sheer Valentino gown. 

Back to top