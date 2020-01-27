Did someone say diamonds? The stars sure did on the 62nd annual Grammys red carpet! The biggest names in music came out to the Staples Center in Los Angeles donning statement-making earrings, bracelets, necklaces and more!

A-listers were unafraid to wear some seriously expensive pieces to the ceremony. Camila Cabello slayed in a $2 million diamond necklace and Cardi B casually wore a two-part diamond necklace from Gismondi 1754, valued at over $5 million. Ariana Grande’s diamond studs from Lorraine Schwartz looked low-key in comparison to her massive Giambattista Valli gown, but it turns out that they’re worth a casual $2.5 million.

Others went with jewelry that showed a bit more personality. For example, Billy Porter wore a jewel-encrusted spider bracelet that perfectly matched the Pose star’s sequined teal ensemble. And Tess Holliday matched her sweet strawberry-patterned Lirika Matoshi dress with Natalie Mills earrings.

FKA Twigs showed her love for thrifting by wearing two pieces from upscale antique jeweler Bentley & Skinner. She wore a Victorian opal and diamond necklace from 1890 and tulip-shaped diamond earrings made by the jeweler.

Keep scrolling to see these looks and more from the 62nd annual Grammy awards!