There they are! Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart are still going strong.

The actors — who tied the knot in June 2010 — made a rare red carpet appearance together at the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiere during the 76th Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, May 18. The lovebirds were all smiles as they held hands and posed for photographers at the soirée in France. Flockhart, 58, looked whimsical in a black tulle dress that featured velvet accents. Ford, 80, for his part, was dapper in a black tuxedo and glossy dress shoes.

Since getting together, the pair have kept a low profile. The Star Wars actor and the Ally McBeal alum initially met at the 2002 Golden Globe Awards. Reports circulated at the time that Flockhart got her future husband’s attention by intentionally spilling a drink on him, but the Emmy nominee later said that wasn’t the case.

The pilot proposed to Flockhart in February 2009 after seven years of dating, and the duo tied the knot the following year at a ceremony held at the governor’s mansion in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Ford also adopted Flockhart’s son, Liam, who was born in 2001. The Firewall actor is also dad to sons Benjamin, 56, and Willard, 54, whom he shares with his first wife, Mary Marquardt. He shares son Malcolm, 35, and daughter Georgia, 32, with second wife Melissa Mathison.

At the Thursday screening, Ford posed with his Indiana Jones costars, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen and director James Mangold. The film sees Ford reprise his role as the titular archaeologist as he races against time to “retrieve a legendary artifact that can change the course of history,” per IMDb.

Ford has played Indiana since the first film debuted in 1981. The franchise includes Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). The fourth film, which hits theaters on June 30, will be Ford’s last.

“This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I’ll play the character,” Ford told Total Film in April. “I anticipate that it will be the last time that he appears in a film … I have been ambitious to do this film for 10 years, and there finally came a time when we all committed to that. It was a joyous moment for me. I think it’s a rare situation that I find myself in it.”

