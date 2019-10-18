Helen Mirren, 74, hit the red carpet for the L.A. premiere of upcoming HBO series Catherine the Great on Thursday, October 18 proving that she knows a thing or two (or three) about accessorizing.

Celebrities Are Loving Tribute Jewelry: See Stars Showing Love Through Their Accessories

The star arrived dressed to impress in an all-teal ensemble, made up of a double take-worthy turquoise gown and breathtaking David Webb jewelry fit for, well, an empress like Catherine the Great.

For accessories, Mirren wore the mesmerizing David Webb Shangri-La Necklace, a $176,000 piece with carved “emeralds, brilliant-cut diamonds, oval cabochon turquoise and polished 18-carat gold and platinum.” But that wasn’t all! She also wore the designer’s $38,000 Shangri-La Earrings and $36,000 Turban Ring to match the bold necklace.

11 Times Duchess Meghan Markle Proved She’s a True Leo Through Her Hairstyles, Beauty and Fashion

The breathtaking ensemble obviously couldn’t have been pulled off without the actress’s custom Badgley Mischka Couture crepe column gown, designed with a coordinated silk opera coat. Though it was difficult to get a glimpse of the star’s heels, she expressed her commitment to the label by pairing the frock with the brand’s silk pumps.

For an unexpected pop of purple, Mirren carried a purple Judith Leiber clutch. In its entirety, the look certainly goes down in Helen Mirren fashion history.

This iconic red carpet fashion moment is yet another example of the star’s exquisite style. On Saturday, September 28, she quite literally ran down the runway barefoot at L’Oréal Paris’s third annual Le Défilé show in Paris wearing a black-and-white floral Giambattista Valli dress.

Helen Mirren, 74, and More Legends Hit the Runway for L’Oreal’s 3rd-Annual Fashion Show During Paris Fashion Week

And just a few days prior, she attended the U.K. premiere of Catherine the Great wearing yet another statement necklace. For that special occasion, she chose pieces from Chopard’s red carpet collection — once again proving that her style choices are reminiscent of the royals.

Keep scrolling for a look at the specific pieces of David Webb jewelry Mirren wore to the show’s L.A. premiere!