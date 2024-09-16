Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Star Style

Hottest Couples at the 2024 Emmys: Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup, Idris and Sabrina Elba, More

By
Hottest Couples at the 2024 Emmys
8
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The 2024 Emmys Awards red carpet was red hot from start to finish thanks to the celebrity couples who stepped out together.

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup were each other’s biggest fans during the Sunday, September 15, event, holding hands and sharing the stage for photos. The pair, who are both nominated, gave ABC insight into their romance, with Watts sharing, “He relaxes me without telling me to relax.”

The actress, who is up for the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category, added: “Just being together makes it more enjoyable.”

Crudup, who is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, joked about his role as Watts’ partner while taking photos. “I’m a hype man,” he told the cameras after whistling for his love.

Keep Cozy This Fall With This Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket That’s Now 43% off!

Deal of the Day

Keep Cozy This Fall With This Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket That’s Now 43% off! View Deal
Emmys 2024 Red Carpet

Related: 2024 Emmys Red Carpet Arrivals

Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson put their love front and center during the Entertainment Weekly pre-show.

“We watch each other’s stuff. I did a play, she came. She just won the Tony [for Appropriate], I went,” Holland said of their dynamic. “I think we both admire each other’s skill and talent so much. We just say what’s wonderful.”

Scroll down to see some of the hottest couples at the Emmys:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

1250530599billy_crudup_290x206

Billy Crudup

Holland Taylor
Idris Elba Opened Up About Going to Therapy

Idris Elba
1251218175naomi_watts_290x206

Naomi Watts
Celeb Bio Pics 302 Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr.

Saoirse Ronan
1425521046sarah paulson 206

Sarah Paulson

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.