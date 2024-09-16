The 2024 Emmys Awards red carpet was red hot from start to finish thanks to the celebrity couples who stepped out together.

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup were each other’s biggest fans during the Sunday, September 15, event, holding hands and sharing the stage for photos. The pair, who are both nominated, gave ABC insight into their romance, with Watts sharing, “He relaxes me without telling me to relax.”

The actress, who is up for the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category, added: “Just being together makes it more enjoyable.”

Crudup, who is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, joked about his role as Watts’ partner while taking photos. “I’m a hype man,” he told the cameras after whistling for his love.

Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson put their love front and center during the Entertainment Weekly pre-show.

“We watch each other’s stuff. I did a play, she came. She just won the Tony [for Appropriate], I went,” Holland said of their dynamic. “I think we both admire each other’s skill and talent so much. We just say what’s wonderful.”

Scroll down to see some of the hottest couples at the Emmys: