Gwyneth Paltrow

At the 1993 Grammys, the “That’s the Way It Is” performer wore a sheer black spidery gown with nothing but a black thong underneath. She not only freed the nipple before the millennium or Instagram censoring, Dion paved the way for multi-hyphenates like Gwyneth Paltrow to go sheer-bare, as she did with her recent Fendi number for the 2020 Golden Globes.