A summer dream! Young Hollywood stepped out to celebrate Armani Beauty’s Acqua di Gio fragrance at a party in Malibu on Saturday, July 15, and a good time was had by all.

The fun fete, held at a private residence overlooking the Pacific Ocean, drew a gorgeous crowd including the faces of the new campaign — Lukas Gage, Michael Evans Behling, Chase Stokes and Jonathan Daviss — as well as Camila Mendes, Ginny & Georgia actress Antonia Gentry and Isabela Merced, who’s also a member of Armani’s Gen A.

Love was in the air as Stokes held gal pal Kelsea Ballerini’s hand and newlywed Gage mingled with his husband, hair guru Chris Appleton.

Guests nibbled on light bites and sipped Don Julio tequila cocktails while none other than Joe Jonas spun tunes and kept the vibes going. Behling’s All American co-star Samantha Logan even danced with a fan borrowed from her makeup artist Beck Morgan.

Check out the party pics below!