Jennifer Coolidge’s plump pout — and signature nude lip — is as iconic as she is.
The White Lotus alum, 62, is so well-known for rocking the glossy, neutral hue on the red carpet and on screen that she recently teamed up with e.l.f. Cosmetics for a whole kit based on the lipwear.
“Lips are the mirror to your soul,” Coolidge says of her latest collection with the brand, which she previously collaborated with for a viral Super Bowl ad in February.
The kit — cheekily called Dirty Pillows — features a satin lipstick in the Dirty Pillows shade (rosy pink), a lip plumping gloss in shade Swollen (a “creamy light pink”) and a Cream Glide Lip Liner in shade Fill Frontal (“neutral brown”). The package also contains a gold mirror.
Coolidge appears to have manifested the entire line back in April, when she walked e.l.f. Cosmetics through her beauty routine.
“I would come up with a shade very similar to this — a little bit lighter — and I’d call it Dirty Pillows,” the Golden Globe winner said in the video, while applying e.l.f. lipstick in shade Dirty Talk, a light pink. Though “people always think they need to name a lipstick a noun,” Coolidge mused at the time. “I think [I like] just [using] adjectives, like ‘swollen.’”
Keep scrolling to learn more about Coolidge’s lip collab and more products stars are buzzing about this week: