Former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher’s highly anticipated collaboration with the ready-to-wear fashion label RESA has arrived — and the reality star gave Us Weekly’s Stylish all the details about what makes the spring collection so special.

The real estate developer, 32, has been a longtime fan of the Los Angeles-based label, so it was due time for a partnership. Available now, the 14-piece collection comprises a curation of Fletcher’s favorite RESA styles, plus two new looks: Joelle and Jordan, named for herself and husband Jordan Rodgers.

And that’s not the only heart-warming detail. “Each print is named after something unique to me,” Fletcher tells Us exclusively. “We have ‘Sunstone,’ which is a nod to our wedding venue and speaks perfectly to how romantic and beautiful the print is and how it can be worn.

Another collection standout? “We also have Rico, our stunning, bold, tropical print that screams ‘take me to the beach!’ she continues. “This was named after where we currently live, Puerto Rico, known for its vibrancy, beautiful beaches and rainforests.”

Her favorite color also made it into the lineup with the ‘Fletcher’ print. The reality star says it’s been one of her favorites “for as long as I can remember.” Teamed with the pattern, she deems the design a “fun and cheerful” addition to your spring wardrobe.

“I’m usually a neutral lover at heart, but Resa does an exceptional job creating bold designs that add color and life to your closet while still feeling elevated,” says Fletcher, adding that she gets compliments whenever she debuts one of the brand’s silhouettes.

“Their prints and fit keep me coming back collection after collection,” she tells Us exclusively.

For date nights with her sports announcer husband, Fletcher tells Us she’ll reach for one of a few styles, like the Madison slip in the brand’s Sunstone print or the Suki slip in its Fletcher print. “These are always go-tos for me,” she says. “They’re light and easy yet feminine and sexy. I would pair this with a small little kitten heel and minimal gold dainty jewelry.”

For some background, the happy couple has been engaged since 2020. Rodgers got down on one knee with a 3.5-carat oval-cut Neil Lane engagement ring with pavé diamonds on the season 12 The Bachelorette finale in August 2016.

He proposed again in 2019 with a five-carat custom oval-cut diamond ring by Nicole Wegman of Ring Concierge in NYC. The second time around, he added a “hand-crafted diamond hidden halo which is only visible from the side for an extra pop of sparkle,” a source previously told Us. “This was especially important because last time, they didn’t have the option to customize.”

They initially planned to tie the knot in May 2020 but had to move their wedding twice because of the coronavirus pandemic. They ultimately exchanged vows in Southern California at the aforementioned Sunstone Winery in May 2022.

The Bachelor Nations stars moved from Texas to Puerto Rico in 2022 — and it’s where they’ve discussed raising their future children. “It would be the best place to raise a family,” Rodgers previously told Us. “My brothers live there, so my nephew lives, like, the best life ever.”

Keep scrolling to scope out your favorite pieces from the RESA x JoJo collection and the campaign images worth screenshotting as style inspo.