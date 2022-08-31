Julianne Moore gave the “naked” dress trend the most glamorous upgrade. The actress sparkled onto the red carpet at the 79th Venice Film Festival in a look we will never forget.

The Still Alice star, 61, attended the opening gala and premiere of White Noise on Wednesday, August 31, in a breathtaking dress from Valentino. The gown was covered in multicolored sequins and featured a sheer construction that exposed the North Carolina native’s toned legs. At the bottom of the number the sequins formed a gorgeous firework design. Atop the look, Moore sported a coordinating cape that she had tied at the center.

The Freckleface Strawberry author kept the glitzy theme going, accessorizing with dangling diamond earrings and shimmery rings. She kept her glam simple, rocking soft pink eyeshadow and a peachy lip. For her hair, Moore had her tresses styled in a sleek ponytail, pulled together with a black bow. (Glittery see-through looks were a theme at the event as Jodie Turner-Smith rocked a crystal-covered ensemble from Gucci.)

Moore was styled by Kate Young, who works with some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including Selena Gomez, Dakota Johnson and Sophie Turner.

Moore has been serving looks while in Italy for the A-list celebration. For the Unforgettable Story Inaugural Cocktail party on Tuesday, August 30, the Laws of Attraction star stunned in a polka dot balloon dress from Alaïa. The piece, which debuted in the label’s spring/summer 2023 collection, was designed with a cone-shaped leather bodice. On her feet, the Oscar winner sported classic black sandal heels.

Moore let the frock speak for itself, wearing minimal jewelry and subtle makeup. She had her signature red locks styled straight down her bag.

Proving that she’s in the running for best dressed, Moore even went as far as arriving to the European destination in style. Earlier on Wednesday, she was seen walking to her hotel in head-to-toe Gucci. She started the look off with a basic white T-shirt paired with clean straight-leg jeans. She complemented the timeless aesthetic with a navy-blue blazer from the fashion house and the brand’s Princetown loafers. She also carried a logo-clad duffle bag.

Venice Film Festival officially kicked off on Wednesday and will end on Saturday, September 10.

Keep scrolling to see Moore’s Valentino moment: