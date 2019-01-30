Justin Bieber has brought a whole new level of chill to fashion that’s unprecedented. The singer officially launched his clothing line, Drew (which comes from his middle name), on January 29. And the esthetic is almost Yeezy for skaters.

The eight-piece collection is mostly made up of t-shirts, hoodies and a few corduroy pieces, all of which are unisex and ethically made in LA. Besides the camel-hued corduroy numbers, the rest of collection comes in a variation of three colors — black, red or golden yellow — and dons a yellow smiley face or the Drew name in bubble letters.

Meghan Markle’s Borrowed Diamond Earrings From Her Trip to Fiji Are Worth Over $650,000

Maintaining a strict IDC attitude, the “About” page on the Drew House website says that it’s “a place where you can be yourself. blah blah blah blahsdbksjdfhl.” It continues, “Wear like you don’t care. Come chill. K bye.” That’s it.

The loose fit and minimal design of most of the items may project this carefree character, but the steep prices say otherwise. At $48 for a tee to $149 for a pair of pants, these mellow clothes are no budget buy.

But even if you aren’t in the market for pricey skater streetwear, you should still check out the website, if only for some fun little anecdotes. On each of item’s details page, there are little informative quips with random but amusing facts. For instance, on the Chaz Corduroy Pullover Hoodie page, between the sizing and shipping information there is a line that reads, “all swans in England belong to the Queen.” While another informs us of an island in Japan that is only inhabited by friendly bunnies.

Rachel Brosnahan Stars in Her Late Aunt Kate Spade’s Spring 2019 Frances Valentine Campaign

After trademarking the name “Drew” in February 2018, the “Love Yourself” singer was spotted multiple times sporting pieces from the collection late last year. However, there was never any information released on when it was set to launch.

If you are willing to drop the money, you might want to act fast. Pieces are selling out quickly including one of our favorites, the Drew Chaz Corduroy LS Shirt. So from smiley-faced hoodies to corduroy shorts, keep scrolling to see every single item from the Drew collection.