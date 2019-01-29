Anytime Meghan Markle steps out the Internet is quick to find every single item she’s wearing from head to toe (then respectively quickly selling out). But during her recent trip to Fiji in October 2018, she wore a pair of earrings that no one could track down — until now.

At a banquet with the Fiji president Jioji Konrote, the Duchess of Sussex wore a royal blue dress from Safiyaa that cost almost $1,400. As for the pair of chandelier yellow diamond earrings, Kensington Palace simply said they were “borrowed.”

See Kate Middleton’s Most Stunning Fashion Moments of All Time

Now we know these stunning drop diamond earrings were from celebrity-favorite designer Butani, whose other notable clients include Kate Beckinsale, Rihanna and Michelle Obama. Fashion blogger @shoplikemeghan discovered their origin when she tracked the set down to a jewelry show from November 2016, and they are reportedly worth over $650,000.

Typically members of the royal family do not borrow pieces from designers but that doesn’t mean they can’t. “She can borrow whatever she likes,” a royal source told Us. “The Palace were the ones who told us they were on loan. They just didn’t say from who. We thought they could be from the Spencer family but none of us could get to the bottom of it.” However royals are not able to accept gifted items of clothing or jewelry from anyone outside of the royal family, we reported back in July 2018.

The dinner in Fiji wasn’t the only time she was seen wearing these earrings. Back in November, she wore them to Prince Charles’ 70 birthday bash at Buckingham Palace. If we had access to these gorgeous earrings, we’d want to wear them more than once too.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!