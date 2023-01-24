Kaia Gerber knows she’s privileged. The supermodel shared her perspective on the “nepo baby” conversation and revealed how her famous mom, Cindy Crawford, has shaped her career.

“I won’t deny the privilege that I have,” Gerber, 21, said in her February 2023 cover story for Elle magazine, which was published online on Tuesday, January 24. “Even if it’s just the fact that I have a really great source of information and someone to give me great advice, that alone I feel very fortunate for.”

The runway star shared that Crawford, 56, made her aware of the advantage she has — but once quipped: “If I could call and book a Chanel campaign, it would be for me [Cindy] and not for you [Kaia].”

Despite Crawford’s influence in the industry, the American Horror Story star asserted that she doesn’t want to ride on her mother’s coattails. Gerber has made connections and professional relationships on her own, especially through acting.

“I have met amazing people through my mom whom I now get to work with,” Gerber told Elle. “With acting, it’s so different. No artist is going to sacrifice their vision for someone’s kid. That just isn’t how art is made, and what I’m interested in is art. … Also, no one wants to work with someone who’s annoying … and not kind.”

Gerber explained that although she agrees that “nepotism is prevalent,” she thinks that “if it actually was what people make it out to be, we’d see even more of it.”

Still, the Babylon star constantly reminds herself of how “lucky” she is and doesn’t take her mom’s modeling advice for granted. “[She tells me to] be on time. Take time to learn people’s names and be nice to everyone. If you’re not grateful and happy to be there, there’s someone who would be,” Gerber told Elle.

Gerber added: “Even when I was really tired, or wanted to go home or felt lonely, I would remind myself how lucky I was.”

The Los Angeles native began modeling at age 10 when she starred in a Versace campaign for the label’s youth division in 2012. Two years later, she landed her first Vogue cover alongside Crawford for the publication’s France edition. In 2016, Gerber became the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty before making her runway debut one year later Calvin Klein’s New York Fashion Week show.

She’s since strutted her stuff on the catwalk for Chanel, Saint Laurent, Fendi, Miu Miu, Prada, Moschino and more.

Crawford — who kicked off her career at age 16 and has modeled for Dior, Ralph Lauren, Valentino, Dolce & Gabbana and Versace — shares Kaia and son Presley, 23, with husband Rande Gerber. The businessman, 60, is widely known for founding the tequila brand Casamigos alongside George Clooney.

Keep scrolling to see Kaia’s Elle cover shoot.